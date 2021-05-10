SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC — Rexfab has named James Bonatakis as sales manager, bringing more than 35 years of baking experience to the North American manufacturer of integrated bakery systems and production line solutions. Mr. Bonatakis is the Canadian company’s first US-based employee and will help strengthen Rexfab’s presence in the US market.

Mr. Bonatakis will oversee customer acquisition efforts in the commercial baking and snack industries. He will also use his experience to help Rexfab better serve its US customer base.

Mr. Bonatakis started his career in the baking industry on the supplier side in 1982 with Ensign Ribbon Burners, before shifting his focus to the bakery side, where he worked as a plant engineer at Entenmann’s. He returned to the supply side and worked for Formost Fuji for 20 years. Most recently, he served as vice president of global sales for Nexcor Food Safety Technologies.

“Jim’s addition to the Rexfab team allows us to better serve our US-based customers while expanding sales capabilities throughout North America,” said Pierre Meunier, Rexfab president. “Jim’s hiring is the first of many moves we are making to establish a stronger presence in the United States.”

Mr. Bonatakis has been an active member of many professional associations, including the American Society of Baking, the Food Processing Suppliers Association and the American National Standards Institute, as well as serving as membership chairman of the ANSI Z-50 bakery standard for 25 years.

“Rexfab is known throughout the industry for producing quality equipment,” Mr. Bonatakis said. “I look forward to bringing my experience to the company and helping to develop and install innovative, outside of the box solutions for the industry.”