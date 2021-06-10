UZWIL, SWITZERLAND — Christoph Goppelsroeder, former president and chief executive officer of DSM Nutritional Products, is being proposed to the Bühler shareholders as a new member of Bühler Group’s board of directors at an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on Oct. 8.

Goppelsroeder began his career at The Boston Consulting Group. From 1994 to 2003, he held management positions at Roche Vitamins in Switzerland, Belgium, and the United States. He joined DSM through its acquisition of Roche’s Vitamins business in 2003 when he co-led the integration of Roche Vitamins and acted as DSM managing board member from 2005 to 2006. From 2007 to 2012, he was in charge of Syngenta’s Global Seed Care Division.

In 2013, Goppelsroeder was named president and CEO of DSM Nutritional Products, DSM’s largest business, and member of DSM’s executive committee. He led the division on a robust growth path, both organically as well as through acquisitions. He retired on April 1.

Goppelsroeder studied civil engineering at ETH in Zurich and received a master’s in business administration from Insead, Fontainebleau. With his appointment, the board of directors is gaining an experienced executive who has played a crucial role in innovation and who puts customer needs first, Bühler said.