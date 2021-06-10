PARK CITY, UTAH — Cory Bayers has been named chief marketing officer of baking mix and toaster waffle maker Kodiak, effective Nov. 1. In the newly-created role, Mr. Bayers will lead all aspects of Kodiak’s marketing initiatives, including strategy development, brand positioning, community building, content creation, and partner collaborations.

Mr. Bayers most recently was head of global marketing at Patagonia, where he was responsible for the company’s global marketing, communications, creative, and content strategy for the past five years. He also spent more than six years at Lululemon Athletica, where he most recently was head of global brand creative, leading the brand’s creative strategy and direction. Earlier, he held various roles at Helly Hansen, driving the brand’s creative, communications, marketing, and community building.

“At Kodiak, our vision has always been to become the most loved next generation food brand,” said Joel Clark, chief executive officer at Kodiak. “Having such ambition for the strength of this brand requires thinking outside the box and learning from those who lead some of the most respected lifestyle companies. We are excited to have found someone of Cory’s caliber, who can bring true lifestyle brand marketing to the food world at Kodiak. We look forward to leveraging his significant experience in building powerful brands, which we believe will sustain Kodiak's exceptional growth trajectory.”