BLACKBURN, UK — EG Group, a global independent convenience retailer with a diversified portfolio of more than 6,000 sites across 10 countries in North America, Europe and Australia, has acquired the United Kindgom’s second-largest bakery chain, CS Food Group Holdings Ltd. (Cooplands). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Frederick and Alice Coopland in 1885, Cooplands owns and operates high-quality bakery assets in the United Kingdom, including three bakeries that process ingredients and manufacture fresh food distributed through its supply and logistics network to about 180 stores and cafes, predominantly across the north-east and Yorkshire regions.

EG Group said the acquisition of Cooplands will accelerate its diversification into foodservice and adds “highly complementary assets” that will drive development opportunities in other parts of the business. The transaction also is expected to provide a platform to diversify the Cooplands brand into the transient petrol forecourt and retail convenience store channel, alongside the bakery chain’s traditional store formats, through EG Group’s extensive UK network.

Cooplands is expected to complement EG Group’s extensive foodservice brand portfolio, including third-party brands such as Starbucks, KFC and Subway.

“Cooplands has a proven track record in the fresh bakery sector, and vertical integration with EG Group will help to further drive our success in foodservice, where we continue to see strong growth opportunities in the UK and globally,” said Zuber and Mohsin Issa, founders and co-chief executive officers of EG Group. “Following the acquisition of LEON in May, Cooplands is another fantastic fresh food brand to add to EG Group’s existing portfolio of third-party foodservice brands.

“The transaction will broaden the reach of Cooplands beyond the brand’s northern heartlands and bring its much-loved food to more existing and new customers through EG Group’s unparalleled network of roadside forecourts and retail convenience stores. We know that Cooplands’ impressive bakery platform and our foodservice expertise will be a winning combination.”

Belinda Youngs, CEO of Cooplands, added: “Cooplands is proud to be joining EG Group and bringing our long history of skills and expertise in the bakery industry in both manufacturing and retail to the company. We are looking forward to a great future for the Cooplands brand.”