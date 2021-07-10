VEVEY, SWITZERLAND – Nestle SA has added egg and shrimp to its line of plant-based offerings. Both products will be introduced to a limited number of retailers in Switzerland and Germany as a test-and-learn program, according to the company.

Marketed under the name Garden Gourmet vEGGie, the plant-based egg product is formulated with soy protein and contains omega-3 fatty acids. It may be scrambled, used in applications like frittatas and pancakes or used as an ingredient when baking cakes, according to the company. The plant-based shrimp offering, Garden Gourmet Vrimp, is formulated with seaweed, peas and konjac.

“Our new plant-based shrimp and egg alternatives have an authentic texture and flavor, as well as a favorable nutritional profile, which makes them a good replacement for animal-based shrimp and eggs in a wide range of dishes,” said Stefan Palzer, chief technology officer at Nestle. “Our longstanding expertise in plant, protein and nutritional sciences enabled our teams to develop these great innovations in under a year.”

In addition to its plant-based meat portfolio, which features meat, fish and seafood, Nestle offers a range of dairy alternatives, including milk, coffee mixes, creamers, chocolate and malt beverages, ice cream and vegan confectionery.