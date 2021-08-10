WASHINGTON – Stephen Lindemann, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Food Science at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., has joined the Grain Foods Foundation’s scientific advisory board. Dr. Lindemann brings expertise in pathogenic bacteria, innate immunity and molecular microbial ecology to the board, according to the Washington-based GFF. The US Department of Agriculture and the US Army have supported his research into everyday substances and their effect on gut health.

“With the majority of adult Americans paying attention to what they are putting in their body now more than ever, there’s never been a better time to add Dr. Lindemann’s expertise to the foundation,” said Christine Cochran, executive director for the Grain Foods Foundation. “His groundbreaking research has produced practical, evidence-based advice that can prevent disease and improve lives, and we look forward to working with him to help provide accurate information on gastrointestinal health to both the nutrition community and the public.”

Dr. Lindemann, who is also a courtesy professor in the Department of Nutrition Science and Biological Sciences at Purdue, added, “It’s an honor to be joining the scientific advisory board. What we eat can drastically influence our health, and I’m excited to be working with the Grain Foods Foundation to get the word out on how a healthy gut microbiome can help support a healthy life.”

The scientific advisory board guides numerous programs at the Grain Foods Foundation and oversees the scientific accuracy of public information.