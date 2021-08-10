PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Puratos USA has announced a new one-for-one giving campaign that gives bakers and manufacturers the power to give back with every order, all to benefit children with cancer and their family members.

The company has partnered with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times for its new promotion. From October through December 2021, all customers who visit the MyPuratos webshop and purchase featured “Camp Ronald McDonald” products will automatically receive a 10% discount on their purchase, which Puratos will match with a 10% donation to the Camp.

Puratos look to shine new light on this organization and inspire the bakery industry to continue finding creative ways to give back to the community — a key pillar of Puratos USA’s Puratos for Purpose corporate social responsibility program.

Additionally, Puratos has partnered with the Camp to host virtual brownie baking classes with live demonstrations from Puratos technical advisers. Sponsored and catered by Puratos, these events reached more than 473 children and families and demonstrated the power of baking to bring joy and happiness during difficult times.

“It’s powerful when children and families facing hardship can take a moment to simply savor and enjoy some family baking fun together,” said Joseph Ramirez, vice president, west region of Puratos USA. “We are very excited for our new partnership with Camp Ronald McDonald and look forward to working with them and our customers to support this important mission.”

Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, executive director for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, added, “Our campers have expressed time and again that their favorite Camp at Home activity has been cooking with Puratos. Joy, togetherness, and love are essential ingredients to healing and we thank Puratos for providing an important outlet for our families who need us now more than ever.”