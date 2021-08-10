YAKIMA, WASH. — Archana Arunkumar, vice president of Technology Products, Workday, joined the board of directors for Kwik Lok Corp. Ms. Arunkumar has more than 20 years of experience as a technology and product strategy executive, scaling platforms for growth, and identifying and developing new market opportunities.

“Ms. Arunkumar has experience in leading diverse, cross-functional teams to create quality products,” said Kimberly Paxton-Hagner, board chair, Kwik Lok. “She is a welcome addition to Kwik Lok’s global innovation work.”

Previously, Ms. Arunkumar served as director and head of platform product at Dropbox and was responsible for improving the developer experience for the Dropbox Platform. In her role as product management at Ellie Mae, now ICE Mortgage Technologies, she led product and strategy for document and data platforms.

“I am looking forward to working with Kwik Lok’s board and staff on projects that will advance Kwik Lok’s offerings,” she said.

Ms. Arunkumar holds an MBA from UC Davis; master’s and bachelor’s degrees in computer science from California State University (CSU), East Bay, and a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from CSU, East Bay.