AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — George Weston Foods (NZ) Ltd. on Oct. 7 filed an application with the Commerce Commission seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares of Dad’s Pies Ltd., an Auckland, New Zealand-based baker of pies and pastries.

Founded in 1981 when Edward and Frederika Grooten baked and sold pies on a retail basis from a pie shop in Red Beach, north of Auckland, Dad’s Pies has grown into a provider of pies and pastries to the broader wholesale industry. The company sells branded pies under the Dad’s Pies and The Baker’s Son brands.

George Weston Foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Associated British Foods. The company has various brands in the baked foods sector, including Tip Top, Ploughman’s, Bürgen, Golden, Big Ben, Bazaar and Speedibake. MBN