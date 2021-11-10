BRIDGEVIEW, ILL. — PepsiCo, Inc. recently added a new packaging line, pasta press and dryer at its Quaker Oats plant in Bridgeview, Ill., a move the company said allows it to “keep up with the high demand for our beloved Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese product.”

“What’s great is this line can also be used for any of our other pasta or rice-based products, so it allows for some flexibility,” the company said.

Quaker Oats said the new production line allows the facility to run more than 5 million additional cases of Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese per year, and overall it has allowed the company to nearly double its output of pasta and rice-based products at the plant. In addition to Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese, Quaker Oats makes Rice-A-Roni, Pasta Roni and Near East products at the plant.

“We’re passionate about making products we know our consumers love,” Quaker Oats said. “In particular, the consumer excitement for Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese has been fun to experience, so we’re thrilled these recent expansions will allow us to make more of what we know our consumers are looking for.”

Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese was introduced in August 2020 and is available in single box and cup formats, and comes in three varieties: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño