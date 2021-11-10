AUSTIN, TEXAS — Proper Good is breaking into the breakfast category with the launch of Proper Good Ready Oatmeal. The pre-cooked, shelf-stable oatmeal is dairy-free, gluten-free and plant-based and available in four varieties: Perfectly Plain Oats, Apple Cinnamon Oats, Blueberry Coconut Oats, and Choc, PB & Banana Oats.

“With this launch, Proper Good customers can truly enjoy our meals from morning to night,” said Christopher Jane, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We decided to introduce oatmeal specifically because breakfast is a particularly tough time of day for most people. Things are chaotic while you’re just getting going, but yet you want to eat a healthy, tasty breakfast to fuel your day in the right way. Our solution is steel cut oats mixed with chia, flax, hemp seed and coconut oil for a high-fiber and filling breakfast.”

To prepare the oatmeal consumers simply remove the card topper, tear off the top of the pouch and heat the oatmeal in a microwave for 60 seconds. Consumers also have the option to boil the sealed pouch directly, a method Proper Good said is ideal for outdoors or camping.

The oatmeal ranges in price from $4.24 for the plain variety to $5.09 for the fruit-flavored options.