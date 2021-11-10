VIBY, DENMARK — Arla Foods Ingredients, a subsidiary of Arla Foods, has opened an innovation center for milk and whey ingredients in Nørre Vium, Denmark. The facility features laboratories for clinical trials, a pilot plant and office spaces, and up to 100 scientists and technicians work there.

“I am very proud and have been looking forward to this day when we open our new Arla Foods Ingredients innovation center,” said Niels Østergaard, vice president of research and development at Arla Foods Ingredients. “It will deliver a huge boost to our research and development capabilities, and we’re incredibly excited about the possibilities it offers. Working with our scientific and industry partners, we’ll be able to undertake more research, embark on ambitious new projects and innovate to tackle some of the world’s most urgent food and nutrition challenges.”

Arla Foods Ingredients at the facility expects to create synergies between university researchers, PhD students and industry professionals. The facility is located next to Danmark Protein, an AFI plant that produces whey protein concentrate and lactose products.

“It was vital for us for the innovation center to be at the heart of our supply chain,” Mr. Østergaard said. “This is the closest to the highest quality raw materials that it could possibly be, enabling us to fine-tune ideas and scale them up in one quick and streamlined process. This is truly living up to our purpose of delivering the wonders of whey.”