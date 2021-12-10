GENEVA – Givaudan is acquiring DDW, The Color House, Louisville, Ky. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

DDW is a supplier of natural colors to the food and beverage industry. The company has 12 manufacturing plants around the world and employs 315. In 2020, DDW had approximately $140 million in sales.

The acquisition is part of Givaudan’s 2025 strategy to expand its portfolio.

“I am excited about the opportunity to bring together the strong heritage and capabilities of DDW in natural colors with Givaudan’s expanded portfolio, which is fully in line with our 2025 strategy,” said Louie D’Amico, president of taste and well-being at Givaudan. “The combination of both companies will enable us to become a global leader in natural colors and strengthen our ability to create with our customers multi-sensorial food experiences consumers love.”