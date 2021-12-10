BLOOMINGTON, MINN. – The Schwan’s Co., a business unit of CJCJ Food, Americas, is adding a “fully loaded” option to its Red Baron brand. The frozen pizzas have a suggested retail price of $7.49.

The Red Baron Fully Loaded comes in three varieties, including pepperoni, five cheese and supreme. The pepperoni variety features two different cuts of pepperoni; the five cheese includes mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Asiago and Parmesan cheeses: and the supreme has the two cuts of pepperoni plus sausage, red and green peppers, and onions.

“We are excited to include this delicious Fully Loaded pizza innovation as part of our expanding portfolio of frozen pizza,” said Brian Schiegg, president of Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc. “As the only supplier in the frozen pizza space that competes across the entire pizza market with a strong presence in both retail and foodservice, we are attuned to consumer preferences and work hard to meet their desire for great-tasting pizza using the best ingredients. I predict consumers will love the taste and texture of Red Baron Fully Loaded.”