BOCA RATON, FLA. – Tom Kice, retired president and chief executive officer of Kice Industries, has been elected an honorary member of the North American Millers’ Association. Mr. Kice was named an honorary member in an Oct. 8 ceremony during the NAMA annual meeting at the Boca Raton Beach Club hotel in Boca Raton.

A native of Wichita, Mr. Kice graduated in 1972 from Wichita State University with a business administration degree. He served in the Kansas Air National Guard from 1970 until 1976.

Mr. Kice began working part-time at Kice Industries when he was in high school and joined the company full time after graduating from college. The company was established in 1946 by Mr. Kice’s grandfather Wilbur Kice, together with Wilbur’s sons Russell (Tom’s father), Jack and Jim. Tom Kice was president and CEO from 1988 until 2009 when his oldest son Drew succeeded him as president. Tom remained CEO until 2014 when he retired. He continues to work for the company as a consultant.

He and his wife Jo have been married for 50 years and have three children and eight grandchildren. He began attending Millers’ National Federation annual meeting in 1993 in Williamsburg, Va., and has attended MNF and NAMA spring and annual meetings regularly ever since.

Bruce Roskens of Grain Millers, Inc. also was presented with an honorary membership at the annual meeting. He, together with Luke Marano of Philadelphia Macaroni Co. and Minot Milling and Charles B. (Chip) Knappen III of Knappen Milling Co. were elected honorary members in 2020.