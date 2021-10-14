MINOT, ND. — Philadelphia Macaroni Co. (PMC) announced it recently completed the installation of a new Fava SpA pasta line at its facility in Lee’s Summit, Mo. The line became operational in September and will increase annual production capacity at the Lee’s Summit facility, which PMC acquired as part of its acquisition of A. Zerega’s Sons in 2020.

“As a company, we are so proud of the milestones we have accomplished over the past 18 months,” said Luke Marano Jr., president and chief executive officer of PMC. “We have experienced drastic organizational growth since the pandemic began, from the acquisition and integration of A. Zerega’s Sons in April 2020 to the surges in consumer demand for pasta, and now completing a handful of capital projects in 2021. We have expanded the capabilities of our strategically-located Midwest facilities, further solidifying our position as an industry leader.”

The announcement comes a few months after PMC offered details on two capital projects at its Minot Milling business. The first project was a renovation of one of the company’s mills to accommodate additional durum capacity while the second project included the installation of an additional grain receiving system, with a new automated truck scale.