WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 1.1% in September, rebounding after falling 0.2% in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also rose 1.1%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 15 posted month-over-month gains, 2 were lower and 1 was unchanged.

The September index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 292.1% of the 1982-84 average, up 2.7% from a year ago. For all food at home, the September index was 262.7, up 4.5% from September 2020.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in September was 236.2, unchanged from August and up 1.4% from September 2020. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 250.2, up 0.6% from August and up 4.1% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 229.1, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 1.2% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 245.9, up 0.2% from August and up 0.8% from September 2020.

The price index for bakery products in September was 324.5, up 1.5% from August and up 3.2% from September 2020.

The September index for bread was 196.5, up 1.8% from August and up 2.2% from September 2020. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 355.5, up 2.5% from August and up 1.4% from September 2020. For bread other than white, the index was 383.4, up 1.2% from August and up 2.8% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in September was 194.9, up 4.6% from August and up 4% from September 2020. The September index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 305.5, up 0.4% from August and up 3.9% from September 2020. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 327.7, up 0.7% from August and up 5.1% from September 2020; and cookies, 284, up 0.3% from the previous month and up 2.4% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in September was 287.6, up 0.9% from August and up 3.4% from September 2020. Under this heading, other price indexes in September included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 329, down 0.3% from August but up 2.9% from September 2020; crackers and cracker products, 340.6, up 2% from August and up 7.1% from September 2020; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 276.9, up 0.6% from August and up 0.3% from the previous year.