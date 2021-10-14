GREENSBORO, NC. — David S. Murphy, longtime president and current chairman of Mother Murphy’s Laboratories, died Oct. 10 after a 13-year battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

A graduate of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, where he played basketball and received a degree in psychology, Mr. Murphy also attended Dunwoody Baking School in Minneapolis. Shortly after graduation he joined the family business, Mother Murphy’s Laboratories, and held a number of sales positions at the company for many years. He was named president of Mother Murphy’s in 1996 and chairman in 2013. He was succeeded as president by Robin Conner in 2016 but continued as chairman until his passing. David’s son, Morgan, was named co-president alongside David’s nephew, Al Murphy, in 2020.

Mr. Murphy was active in a number of trade organizations, including as president of the Cookie and Snack Bakers Association, the Allied Trades of the Baking Industry, the Texas Allied Trades Association, chairman of the AIB Board of Trustees, as well as a director on the Bakers National Education Foundation and as a member of the Food Marketing Education Council. He also was a member of the American Bakers Association and the American Society of Baking.

Survivors include his wife, Jane; three sons, David Murphy II (Kendall), Morgan (Kim) and Hunter; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Jean, and his brother, Kermit (Kit) Murphy II.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. EST on Nov. 5 at West Market United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center.