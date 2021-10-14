TOLEDO, OHIO – John King, who formerly held executive roles for Domino’s Pizza and Donatos PIzza, has been named senior vice president of operations at Marco’s Pizza. He will help streamline in-store operations at Marco’s and help stores deliver the best guest experiences.

Mr. King spent 25 years at Domino’s, working his way up to national vice president of franchise operations. He was directing the operations of more than 6,000 Domino’s stores in the United States before joining Donatos Pizza as chief operating officer in November 2020.

“I am looking forward to applying my operations knowledge and leadership experience in this new role, placing added value on company culture to influence performance,” Mr. King said. “Marco’s is on track to becoming the fourth-largest pizza brand in the country, and I am eager to utilize my category experience to accelerate company-wide success in achieving that goal.”

He will report to Tim Brown, executive vice president and chief of operations at Marco’s Pizza.

“John’s resume speaks for itself, and his values align with those of the Marco’s brand,” Mr. Brown said. “I am confident that he is the right person for this role and will be a strong asset in attaining our short- and long-term goals as we continue to scale nationwide.”

Based in Toledo, Marco’s Pizza operates more than 1,000 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.