PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz Co. in 2020 made progress in areas such as reducing water use, recyclable packaging and sourcing eggs from cage-free chickens, according to an environmental social governance report issued by the company Oct. 14. The same day Kraft Heinz listed 2025 diversity, inclusion and belonging aspirations.

Kraft Heinz in 2020 reduced water use intensity by 5.2% in high-risk watershed areas and 2.8% across its manufacturing facilities. Goals for 2025, based on a 2019 baseline, are 20% in high-risk watershed areas and 15% across manufacturing facilities. Kraft Heinz in 2020 reduced energy use by 2.2%, greenhouse gas intensity by 3.4% and waste-to-landfill intensity by 6%. Goals for 2025 are 15% for energy use intensity and 20% for waste-to-landfill intensity.

Through 2020, 83% of the company’s global packaging was recyclable, reusable or compostable. The company aims to reach 100% by 2025. After introducing a 100% recyclable cap for Heinz tomato ketchup in 2021, Kraft Heinz in 2022 plans to launch its first circular tomato ketchup PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle to the European market. In a circular economy, products are reused.

Kraft Heinz sourced 66% of its eggs from cage-free farms or better in 2020, which has the company on track to source 100% of its eggs from cage-free chickens by 2025. Kraft Heinz in 2020 globally provided more than $40 million in financial and product donations for COVID-19 relief, food insecurity and social justice causes.

“Our 2021 ESG report serves as a testament to our approximately 38,000 global employees who went above and beyond to support our communities and each other during 2020,” said Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer of Kraft Heinz. “We are committed to holding ourselves to a higher standard, stepping up to the plate to boldly address the environmental and societal challenges we face today and those that lie ahead.”

In its 2025 diversity, inclusion and belonging aspirations, Kraft Heinz aims to increase the percentage of women in management to 50% from its current 37%. Kraft Heinz in the United States wants the percentage of people of color among salaried employees to reach 30% by 2025, which would be up from its current 24%. The Kraft Heinz leadership team currently is 30% women and 80% people of color while the company’s board of directors is 18% women and 36% people of color. Kraft Heinz has started a supplier diversity program by seeking to work with US businesses that are majority-owned by people of color, women, LGBTQ-plus individuals, individuals with disabilities and veterans.

“We want the voices within our company to reflect and represent our consumers as we innovate our products, create our marketing, and partner with customers and suppliers,” Mr. Patricio said. “Amplifying our focus on diversity, inclusion and belonging enables us to fully realize two of our company values — we demand diversity and we are consumer obsessed. Our size and scale afford us the opportunity to have real impact.”