HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has launched two new Sara Lee Artesano bread varieties: cinnamon and maple and brown sugar.

The new varieties feature a sweet taste that BBU said makes them ideal for French toast and sweet and savory sandwiches. The 20-oz loaves have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

To celebrate the launch of the new bread varieties, BBU is holding a national sweepstakes until Nov. 6 in which one parent, guardian or caregiver will win the grand prize of $5,000 for a “Sweet Escape” to honor their above and beyond efforts throughout the pandemic. Other prizes include coupons to enjoy the new Artesano sweet loaf varieties and $100 American Express gift cards.

“Parenting comes in all shapes, sizes and varieties,” said Jinder Bhogal, brand manager at Sara Lee Bread. “Many of us are parents ourselves, so, Sara Lee Bread understands the heightened stress that parents and caregivers have felt throughout the pandemic. We’ve listened to our fans and sought out new ways to brighten their days, raising the ordinary to extraordinary with Sara Lee Bread. We felt there was no better way to introduce our new varieties than by celebrating the efforts of parents and caregivers everywhere. We hope new flavors and sweepstakes not only elevate breakfast, lunch and snack time, but provide an element of fun, joy and excitement to those who need it most.”

In addition to cinnamon and maple and brown sugar, Sara Lee Artesano bread is available in original, golden wheat, brioche and potato. BBU also offers Artesano bakery rolls and Artesano bakery buns. Artesano products are made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup.