To address regulatory compliance, such as bimonthly combustion safety checks, industrial ovens now come with a host of new features.

“We build our gas trains and oven controls with various air switches and gas safety switches that are checked automatically on a regular basis each time the oven starts up,” said Kevin Knott, technical sales manager, Bühler Inc. “In addition, we build gas trains with valve-proving systems, and testing ports to help service technicians to verify valves are working correctly.”

Phil Domenicucci, baking systems specialist, AMF Bakery Systems, noted most oven manufacturers are also using the latest combustion control technology, such as proof-of-closure valves and safety PLCs.

“The regulatory organizations are in a constant search for the next safety standard that we will all be required to use,” he observed. “In the past year, opposite-side sensing was added for all ribbon and pipe burners longer than 36 inches. I expect several changes coming up next year. It's important to monitor different regulatory organizations and be aware of changes.”

Ken Johnson, president, Gemini Bakery Equipment, noted that the company offers onsite training during oven commissioning regarding bakery requirements to meet regulatory compliance. It also offers a range of onsite preventive maintenance and retraining programs.

Moreover, the company distributes advisories and recommendations immediately following regulatory changes that may impact its customers along with yearly notices that ovens need to be inspected for compliance.

“Regulatory compliance is all about helping to educate our customers and periodic reminders,” Mr. Johnson said.

