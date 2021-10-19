HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has expanded its Thomas’ brand with the launch of Thomas’ Chocolatey Mini Croissants. The mini croissants are filled with chocolate chips and are available in the bread aisle at retailers at a suggested retail price of $4.69 for a 12.03-oz bag of about 15 rolls.

In celebration of the launch, Thomas’ is holding a national sweepstakes until Nov. 14 with the opportunity to win prizes, including 1,000 coupons for free Thomas’ Chocolatey Mini Croissants and 25 “croissant-erie” packs, which include coupons, a wooden serving board, a grocery gift card, a utensil set and branded ramekins.

“Developed with our fans’ favorite flavors in mind, we’re excited to add new Chocolatey Mini Croissants to our growing Mini Croissant portfolio as our brand continues to innovate to meet the needs of our loyal customers,” said Eduardo Zarate, senior director of marketing for Thomas’. “These prep-free and easy options are bolstering our on-the-go offerings and transforming breakfast and snack time, creating a delicious, mess-free option packed with possibilities. We hope our new Chocolatey Mini Croissants will encourage everyone to ‘Wake Up to What’s Possible’ with Thomas’.”