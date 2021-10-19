DENVER – Heather Dumas has joined Ardent Mills LLC as chief people officer. In this role, Ms. Dumas will be responsible for human resources, people management and internal communications. She is part of the company’s senior leadership team.

Ms. Dumas joins Ardent Mills from Air Methods Corp., where she spent more than five years as chief human resources officer. The Englewood, Colo.-based company has 5,200 employees. The company is a leader in air medical services and also operates in the helicopter tourism space. Earlier, she was senior vice president of global human resources and safety at Gates Corp., Denver, a maker of industrial parts.

“At Ardent Mills, our people are central to our success,” said Dan Dye, chief executive officer at Ardent Mills. “Heather, with her wealth of experience across a number of industries and companies, shares our vision for enhancing our people-first, values-based culture and will help build strong collaboration to drive growth for our customers.”

In her role as chief people officer, Ms. Dumas will be tasked with developing and driving integrated programs to support the company’s business plans and growth objectives.

“Heather arrives with extensive experience of building deep talent pipelines and strong work environments,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer. “She is an innovative executive with a profound understanding of business, culture and talent.”

Earlier in her career Ms. Dumas held positions at Farmland Foods and Ferrellgas, both in Kansas City. She holds two degrees from the University of New Mexico – a bachelor of science in exercise physiology and a master of business administration.