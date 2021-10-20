SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUEBEC — St. Johns Packaging Ltd., a vertically integrated manufacturer of flexible packaging products that are sold to food and consumer product companies, has collaborated with We Seal, a provider of 95% of the UK’s seals for bread, to launch BreadBags.org, a new blog site dedicated to educating consumers and businesses on all things related to bread bags and their environmental impact.

The blog is organized around five key topics: food waste, recycling, bags and seals, carbon footprint, and claims and labels.

In addition, there is a tab that directs readers to a variety of resources with expertise on bread bags and the topics covered in the blog.

Part of the blog’s mission is to provide “a simple, straight-talking site designed to educate and inform industry and consumers alike from a non-commercial perspective.”