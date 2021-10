ROBESONIA, PA. — Eric Tshudy has been promoted to a service technician position at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS). Mr. Tshudy joined RBS in February as an electrical assembly technician.

Prior to joining RBS, Mr. Tshudy was a technician at DenTech Industrial for four years.

“I am looking forward to working with our entire team here at RBS, and installing RBS equipment at our customer’s sites with quality and care,” Mr. Tshudy said.