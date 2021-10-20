PITTSBURGH — Barchemy, a manufacturer of custom-formulated chocolate and confectionery ingredients for the nutritional bar, bakery, confectionery and ice cream industries, has launched an allergen-free dedicated chocolate production line at its manufacturing plant in Donora, Pa.

The new line was added as part of a 40,000-square-foot expansion at the facility and creates a significant capacity increase. Barchemy said it will begin taking orders for larger production runs on Jan. 2, 2022.

The 40,000-square-foot expansion is located adjacent to Barchemy’s existing manufacturing plant and corporate offices.

“We pride ourselves on being focused on the better-for-you space, which centers on products with no added sugar and/or sugar-free and consists of high protein and fiber-enriched chocolate, chocolate coatings, and fillings,” said Larry Toscano, president and chief executive officer of Barchemy. “With the launch of our new production line, our team is providing capacity for allergen-free options that don't sacrifice taste while utilizing the benefits of dark chocolate and no artificial sweeteners.”

Barchemy said the new production line is free of gluten, peanut, tree nut, dairy, egg, soy, corn, sesame, mustard, coconut, fish, and shellfish. The line also is kosher and parve.

“With this added capacity, Barchemy is in a position to bring the BFY category components that have been lacking and requested by our customers as eating habits of their customers' trend toward healthy alternatives,” Mr. Toscano said.