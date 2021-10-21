EDISON, NJ. – Jason Glaser has been promoted to director of sales – US central region and Canada at AAK. He spent the past 16 years in sales management at the company, most recently as senior regional manager.

“We are very excited to announce Jason’s much-deserved promotion,” said Dennis Tagarelli, vice president sales and marketing, for AAK USA, Inc. “He has built a successful track record at AAK and brings his extensive experience and strategic expertise to this crucial leadership role.”

Before joining AAK, Mr. Glaser was director of new business development for Golden Brands LLC and area manager for Able Body Labor. He received a bachelor’s of science degree in business management from the University of Louisville. AAK specializes in plant-based oils.