ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) is now offering RBSConnect, a proprietary Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform.

Introduced earlier this year, RBSConnect provides the latest in innovative, custom-designed control systems, which allows for facilitation of better communication, coordination of operations and collection and analyzation of data.

According to RBS, the RBSConnect platform allows customers to monitor real-time information, as well as provide preventative maintenance information, key performance indicators, alarm history and trending. This information may then be used to guide customers to replace parts and discover potential machine problems before they result in costly downtime.

“RBSConnect offers a full suite of innovative solutions to empower customers to maximize their system controls, optimization and management,” said Shawn Moye, vice president of sales at RBS. “It’s an exciting blend of manufacturing automation, intelligence and analytics. Resulting in customers achieving tomorrow’s baking systems performance goals, today.”

RBSConnect offers two service levels designed for varying operational sizes and sophistication. In addition, the platform provides a full suite of IIoT capabilities “out of the box” for traditional baking requirements as well as RBSConnect 2.0 for companies with more advanced operational needs.

RBS assembles all control systems in-house and handles every phase of the project from architecture through installation and commissioning; a true IIoT turnkey solution.