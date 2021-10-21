DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Tate & Lyle PLC has opened a new $2 million Technical Application Centre in Dubai. The new center features advanced equipment and an optimized prototyping process to help customers drive their innovation agenda faster.

“The launch of our new Technical Application Centre in Dubai marks a milestone in our expansion in the region,” said Dominique Floch, general manager for Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Tate & Lyle. “We will be using cutting-edge technology to provide our food and beverage partners with faster service and quicker project turnaround timeframes, which will be instrumental in increasing their speed to market.”

Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle, added, “Tate & Lyle’s purpose is ‘Improving Lives for Generations,’ and that’s why we are committed to providing a platform for food and beverage companies to meet consumer demand for great-tasting products that support a balanced diet and lifestyle, supported by decades of scientific research and innovation.”

Tate & Lyle said it plans to run a newly launched initiative by UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, The Middle East Sugar & Calorie Reduction Knowledge Building Programme, from the new center.

The six-session program is geared toward government entities, food regulators, health departments, food and beverage manufacturers and dietary supplement providers. The program will provide theoretical and practical knowledge for sugar and calorie reduction in food and beverage products, Tate & Lyle said.