CAMDEN, NJ. — Diane Johnson May has been named executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Campbell Soup Co., effective Nov. 1. She will succeed Xavier Boza, who has left the company to pursue another opportunity.

In her new role, Ms. Johnson May will lead Campbell Soup’s human resources function, including talent acquisition and management, organizational effectiveness, compensation and benefits, and inclusion and diversity.

Ms. Johnson May joins Campbell Soup from ManpowerGroup, a global workforce solutions company, where she was senior vice president of people and culture, North America. Earlier, she spent 35 years at Kraft Foods, where she held several key leadership roles, including executive vice president and chief human resources officer. She also has held senior leadership roles at Brookdale Senior Living and The Deli Source.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elmhurst College.

“Our success starts with our people and our culture,” said Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer of Campbell Soup. “Diane’s extensive food industry experience and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our culture, attract and retain top talent, and unlock our full growth potential.”