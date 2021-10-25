MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Paul Hogan has been named vice president and general manager at Conagra Brands Canada, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds Ian Roberts, who was promoted to vice president and general manager of the foodservice business segment at Conagra Brands, Inc. in September.

Mr. Hogan most recently was senior vice president of Danone North America, earlier serving as senior vice president of Danone Canada and vice president of Danone Canada. Prior to Danone, Mr. Hogan was director of national sales for the juice business unit of Coca-Cola Refreshments. He also has worked as a brand management, strategy and account executive at Procter & Gamble.