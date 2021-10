ARLINGTON, VA. — Nestle USA, Inc. is expanding its DiGiorno frozen pizza line with the launch of DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Mac & Cheese Pizza. The pizza features the classic DiGiorno crust topped with creamy macaroni and cheese.

As part of a special promotion, Nestle is giving consumers an opportunity to win the pizza before it officially rolls out in the spring of 2022. The contest will run until Oct. 27.