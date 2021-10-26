GROOT-BIJGAARDEN, BELGIUM — The Puratos Group announced it has acquired Schobbers, a Venlo, The Netherlands-based supplier of seeds for the baking industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded more than 75 years ago, Schobbers has built a broad portfolio of seeds, kernels, flakes, ancient grains and grits sourced from all over the world. The products are cleaned, checked, roasted and packed within Schobbers’ dedicated facilities in Venlo. Schobbers supplies bakeries, confectioners, snack makers, the cereal and muesli sector and foodservice outlets.

“This really is an important moment for both companies,” said Bernard Bonjean, business category manager, grains and seeds, at Puratos. “In our view, seeds and grains are one of the core drivers in bakery thanks to their healthy halo, and they’re a fundamental aspect of our health and well-being strategy, which this acquisition really enhances. We’re very excited about how the synergies between Puratos and Schobbers will unlock further growth and value for our customers and — ultimately — consumers. Critically, with direct access to these important raw materials and better control over their supply chain, we’re also improving the sustainability credentials of these ingredients at Puratos.”

Sjoerd Schobbers, co-owner of Schobbers, said Puratos’ international footprint will provide the company with sourcing benefits.

“Being part of a larger, like-minded organization ultimately benefits our customers and consumers alike,” Mr. Schobbers said. “All of us at Schobbers are looking forward to the next stage in our growth as part of Puratos.”

Schobbers will continue to operate from its Venlo facilities under the name Puratos Schobbers.