CHICAGO — Glanbia Nutritionals launched OvenPro, a series of ingredient solutions that improve the nutrition, flavor, texture and stability of bakery product launches that include dairy-based proteins.

The series allows for high levels of protein and fiber and low levels of sugar and net carbs. It includes OvenPro Bread & Bread Zero Net Carb, OvenPro Cake and OvenPro QuickBread. The ingredients offer a 1:1 flour replacement that supports good source claims for protein and fiber, providing 47% to 80% protein and 18% to 35% fiber. They function similarly to wheat flour and may be easily added into existing baking processes, according to the company.

“With commonly used wheat protein lacking as a complete nutritional protein source, and the well-known challenges associated with adding protein to baked goods at higher levels, we are excited to provide our customers a superior ingredient solution that solves these issues,” said Steve Ham, senior director, commercial bakery, at Glanbia Nutritionals.

Products making high protein claims that include dairy-based proteins accounted for 4.3% of launches from September 2015 to August 2016, and that number has risen to 10.7% by the September 2020 to August 2021 period, according to data from Mintel. In 2020, 40% of consumers surveyed said they are somewhat or very interested in consuming high protein pancakes, waffles and muffins.