LOS ANGELES — Lenny & Larry’s has introduced a reformulated version of its Keto Cookie, featuring more plant-based protein, a moister texture and more flavor.

The new cookie — available in chocolate chip and peanut butter varieties — now contains 9 grams of plant-based protein per 1.6-oz cookie, up from 8 grams previously, as well as 3 grams of net carbohydrates and 1 gram of sugar. The new cookie also features more chocolate chip and peanut butter flavor, sweetness and a moister texture, Lenny & Larry’s said. The cookie is gluten-free, grain-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project verified.

“As the originators of the protein cookie, we wanted to make sure our existing keto line is one that consumers will love and also meets the needs of a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions,” said Jolie Weber, chief executive officer of Lenny & Larry’s. “Lenny & Larry’s fans provided us with valuable consumer feedback, and we were able to address their needs to successfully reformulate the Keto Cookie. Furthermore, keto continues to be a popular diet as many consumers desire high-protein low carb foods, which is why correcting the formula was important to our brand.”

The cookies are rolling out in retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, and Sprouts, and are immediately available on Lennylarry.com. The suggested retail price on Keto Cookie is $1.99.