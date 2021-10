ORLANDO, FLA. – The Red Lobster Seafood Co. is bringing ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits to the frozen food aisle of retailers. The new product requires no mixing or prep work and may be baked in 30 minutes, according to the company.

The Cheddar Bay Biscuits are Red Lobster’s latest retail item. Other products sold in supermarkets by the company include a gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix as well as a traditional mix and a Rosemary Garlic Parmesan mix.