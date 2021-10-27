ANAHEIM, CALIF. – Tosi has introduced SuperPops, a line of allergy-friendly puffed ancient grain snacks. The snacks are available in four varieties and are formulated with puffed ancient grains and organic seeds.

The flavor varieties include everything, salty sweet, smoky barbecue and cinnamon apple. The SuperPops are not formulated with the eight most common allergens, including milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybean.

“We are so thankful for our community of loyal fans who love our nut-based SuperBites bars and are excited to expand on that success with a product that speaks to consumers with additional dietary needs who also want to make healthy snack choices,” said Chelsea Hults, co-founder of Tosi. “We’re breaking further into the snacking space with this product launch and can’t wait for our customers, current and new, to enjoy stress-free snacking with our SuperPops.”

SuperPops are available in resealable bags that contain provide 8 grams of complete protein per serving and are sweetened with low-glycemic coconut sugar, according to the company.