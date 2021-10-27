BALTIMORE — Michael Okoroafor, PhD, has been promoted to chief sustainability officer at McCormick & Co. Inc. In his new role he will be responsible for growing the company’s recognition as a leader in sustainability.

Dr. Okoroafor joined McCormick in March 2015 as vice president of global packaging innovation. A year and a half later he was named vice president of global sustainability and packaging innovation, where he was responsible for the strategic direction, policies, development and execution of agricultural, ingredient, product and packaging sustainability, as well as packaging innovation capabilities globally.

Prior to joining McCormick he was vice president of global packaging R&D/breakthrough innovation at H.J. Heinz Co. for six and a half years. Earlier, he was with Coca-Cola Co., holding such roles as global director of external technology acquisition, director of global packaging R&D, and manager of future technologies. He began his career as an R&D manager for discovery research at PPG Industries.

He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at the University of Nigeria, a master’s degree in industrial polymer chemistry at the University of Detroit Mercy and a doctorate of philosophy in organic polymer chemistry at Michigan State University. He also completed the Executive Development Program at Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

“He has been a key driver of our success in this space, helping us obtain such recognitions as the Corporate Knights Most Sustainable Companies in the World (No. 1 most sustainable in packaged foods and 6th most sustainable company) and Barron’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2021 (No. 1 food company and 56th most sustainable),” McCormick said. “He is also a 2020 honoree to the Environment + Energy Leader (E+E) 100. Dr. Okoroafor is also a leading partner in our diversity and inclusion initiatives, a mentor to many as well as a thought leader across McCormick and the sustainability world.”