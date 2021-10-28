ORANGE, CALIF. – MegaMex Foods LLC is expanding its La Victoria and Chi Chi’s brands with the introduction of enchilada sauces and street taco-style tortillas.

The La Victoria enchilada sauces are available in four flavors: creamy green chile, creamy tomatillo lime, al pastor and creamy roasted garlic. The sauces have a suggested retail price between $3.99 and $5.79.

"What excites us about innovating with our La Victoria brand is being able to help people get creative with their favorite home-cooked dishes,” said Diana De Loza, director of marketing for La Victoria. “This new line of enchilada sauces feeds into that desire."

The street taco-style tortillas are smaller than traditional tortillas, according to MegaMex Foods, and may be used in recipes for mini tacos, handheld pizza, quesadillas and more.

"Perfectly portioned to hold all your favorite fillings, our new Chi Chi’s street taco-style tortillas offer the versatility and deliciousness of our beloved Chi Chi’s flour tortillas in a compact size just like the trendy taquerias and taco trucks," said Selena Husted, associate brand manager of the Chi Chi’s brand.

The tortillas have a suggested retail price of $1.59.