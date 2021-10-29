MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, through its Barcel USA subsidiary, has acquired Popcornopolis LLC from private equity firm NexPhase Capital, LP. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Popcornopolis produces premium, ready-to-eat popcorn made with natural and best-in-class ingredients,” Grupo Bimbo said. “This acquisition marks Grupo Bimbo’s entrance to the attractive popcorn category in the US, which is an excellent platform for innovation.”

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneurs Wally and Kathy Arnold, Popcornopolis is a manufacturer and marketer of indulgent, ready-to-eat popcorn snacks, including Zebra, Unicorn and Double Drizzle varieties. Recently, NexPhase had invested in the brand with a focus on expanding in the food, drug and mass channels and growing its direct-to-consumer business. As part of the investment, Popcornopolis launched a new line of everyday snack products to complement its portfolio of indulgent, giftable items. The strategy paid off, NexPhase said, as Popcornopolis turned in record e-commerce growth in 2021.

“We have only scratched the surface of the potential of this brand, and we are excited to introduce more consumers to our wildly delicious, indulgent popcorn as part of Barcel USA’s leading snack platform,” said Danny Simon, chief executive officer of Popcornopolis. “We are grateful for our fantastic partnership with the NexPhase team, whose consistent support and strategic guidance have been instrumental to the exceptional growth of this brand.”