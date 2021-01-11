THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. on Oct. 31 announced it has issued a voluntary recall on Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes “due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.” Flowers said it initiated the recall after it was notified by a vendor of the possible contamination.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items, Flowers said.

The recalled items include Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes, Tastykake Crème Filled Chocolate Cupcakes and Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Crème Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, all with “enjoy by dates” of between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.