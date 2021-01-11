NEW YORK — Core Foods is introducing Core Fiber Powered Oat Snacks. The snacks are formulated with whole grains and contain five grams of prebiotic fiber.

The new product is available in three varieties, including vegan ranch, sea salt and olive oil, and peanut butter.

"At Core Foods, we believe wellness starts with your core and are excited to offer a new innovation that goes beyond the refrigerated section," said Brett Hartmann, chief executive officer. "Consumers are looking for clean label snacks that not only taste great but leave you feeling great, too. With the launch of our new Core Fiber Powered Oat Snacks, we are pleased to be able to expand our line of delicious gut-healthy products."

Other products manufactured by the company include refrigerated plant-based nutrition bars.