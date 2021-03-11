Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

As a supplier of cookies and crackers to both schools and restaurants, Bill Quigg, president of Richmond Baking, was not sure what to expect when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down in-person learning and dining.

“Fortunately, on the school side of the business, although they did shut down, we were able to pivot and do a lot of work with FEMA for the disaster relief side because they were still routing through a lot of the school system to hand out free brown bag lunches,” Mr. Quigg said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “So that business increased, and we had a significant growth period during the pandemic.”

While the restaurant side of the business took a hit in those early months of the pandemic, the restaurant recovery has coincided with the fall season when business booms for Richmond Baking, which supplies crackers that accompany chowders and other soups.

To handle the demand, Richmond Baking implemented extra shifts and a different production schedule to increase operational efficiencies. Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about how the bakery continues to drive efficiencies and assist its customers during current recovery challenges.

