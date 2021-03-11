OMAHA — Paul Maass and his family have established a college scholarship program for children and dependents of Scoular’s hourly employees. Mr. Maass is chief executive officer of Scoular.

As part of The Paul and Julie Maass Scholarship program, eligible recipients may receive up to a $5,000 scholarship to assist in funding tuition, books, and certain other expenses incurred at a four-year accredited university or two-year accredited institutions of higher learning.

“Each day, Scoular employees come to work committed to solving problems big and small for our customers and for our company,” Mr. Maass said. “My wife, Julie, and I want to express our gratitude for this dedication by providing this scholarship opportunity. Higher education can open doors to what’s possible for our Scoular families and pave a path to lifelong learning.”

Scoular said scholarship selection will be based upon financial need, leadership in academics and the community, and grade point average, with a preference to those with a demonstrated history of compassion for others and making great things happen in their communities.

Recipients will be announced in March 2022. The scholarship committee will determine the number of recipients.