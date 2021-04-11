LONDON – Tate & Lyle PLC and Nutriati have entered an exclusive five-year partnership in which Tate & Lyle will distribute Nutriati’s chickpea protein and flour. Nutriati introduced its chickpeas ingredients under the Artesa brand in 2018.

“We are delighted to partner with Nutriati, a company that has developed patented technology to produce highly functional and sustainable plant-based ingredients through an environmentally friendly water-free separation method,” said Victoria Spadaro Grant, president, innovation and commercial development for London-based Tate & Lyle. “We are confident that combining Nutriati’s technology and expertise with Tate & Lyle’s global scale and capabilities in applications development, sales and quality assurance, will help us fully maximize the unique functional benefits of these products, and ensure more consumers get the plant-based products they are asking for on the dinner table.”

US grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products grew 27% in the past year to reach $7 billion, according to the Good Food Institute.

“Nutriati’s patented Artesa PureProcess is a versatile processing solution that extracts functional ingredients from plant-based inputs,” said Michael Todd, chief executive of Nutriati, Henrico, Va. “Our ingredient portfolio delivers the highest quality solution through clean taste, a high level of functionality and sustainable practices across our supply chain. Together with Tate & Lyle, we look forward to leveraging the strengths of both parties and further unlocking their full potential.”