THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc., which earlier this week issued a voluntary recall on certain Tastykake multi-pack cupcake products due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire, has expanded the recall to include certain Krimpets products.

The recall now includes multipack Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets, Tastykake Crème Filled Krimpets, Tastykake Jelly Krimpets, club pack Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets, and three-count packs of Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets and Tastykake Jelly Krimpets. The “enjoy by dates” on the newly recalled items ranges from Nov. 22 to Dec. 8.

Flowers said the Tastykake Krimpets being recalled were distributed to retail customers throughout the United States.

“The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient and is being amended following additional notification from the vendor,” Flowers said.

The earlier recall included Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes, Tastykake Crème Filled Chocolate Cupcakes and Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Crème Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, all with “enjoy by dates” of between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.