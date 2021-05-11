CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. is accepting applications for CoLab, its startup engagement program led by the company’s SnackFutures innovation and venture hub. The second year of the program will focus on mission-driven snack brands committed to creating a positive impact on social, environmental and human well-being.

Launched earlier this year, CoLab is a 12-week program offering workshops, one-on-one mentorship and a $20,000 grant to up to 10 startups. Mondelez will provide tools, technologies, access to company leadership and industry expertise while gaining insights, capabilities and potential investment opportunities.

“We are thrilled to launch CoLab 2022, and particularly excited about bringing in mission-driven brands because we know companies grounded in purpose are in consumer demand and have high growth potential,” said Brigette Wolf, global head of SnackFutures. “We can’t wait to see their vision for creating a snacking world that is good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun.”

Startups may apply at www.snackfutures.com and must be based in the United States, generating at least $500,000 in revenue and demonstrating high growth potential and an alignment with the company’s innovation priorities. The program begins in April.

Snack brands participating in the first class included Better Bites Bakery, Chasin’ Dreams Farm, Elite Sweets, Numa, NuSkool, Snacklins, Sourse, 12 Tides and Love, Corn.