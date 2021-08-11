BOULDER, COLO. — Bars and snacks maker Bobo’s announced it is investing $10 million in a new facility in Loveland, Colo. As part of the investment, Bobo’s will consolidate its two bakeries (in Boulder and Loveland) and one warehouse (in Loveland) into one building, a move the company said will add 100,000 square feet of production space, allowing it to triple capacity to meet growing demand.

Bobo’s said it has experienced 36% compound annual growth rate since 2016, and in 2021 that figure is expected to grow to 40%.

As Bobo’s continues to expand, the company said it plans to prioritize sustainability objectives. By consolidating its current facilities, the brand is cutting down the amount of driving needed for materials and employees between facilities throughout the day, which is better for both its people and the planet, Bobo’s said.

“Bobo’s has seen exceptional growth over the last 18 months,” said TJ McIntyre, chief executive officer of Bobo’s. “During the pandemic the bar category was hit particularly hard, but through the homemade quality of our products we were able to bring our consumers deep comfort in what was an otherwise challenging time. This 125,000-square-foot bakery build puts us in a great position to continue producing the delicious products our consumers love and will allow us to grow to over $100 million in revenue over the next few years.”

Bobo’s said it plans to celebrate the opening of the new facility in the second quarter of 2022.

Founded in 2003, Bobo’s offers bars as well as oat bites, nut-butter-filled bars, toaster pastries, stuff’d bites and nut butter protein bars. The company’s products are gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO certified.