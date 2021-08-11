CHICAGO – Greenleaf Foods, SPC, a business unit of Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., and Eat Just are partnering on a new sandwich that pairs Greenleaf’s Field Roast plant-based sausage patty and Chao vegan cheese with Eat Just’s egg alternative. The Field Roast Classic Style Sausage, Egg & Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich initially will be available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide. Wider distribution to additional retailers will occur in 2022, according to Greenleaf Foods.

“We are pleased to expand our valued relationship with an innovator like Eat Just, as we continue our focus and brand momentum on Field Roast portfolio innovation,” said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods. “This collaboration with two plant-based industry leaders joining forces will provide a better breakfast solution for the consumer seeking high-quality and delicious plant-based options for their mornings.”